Works resurfacing will close parts of the M1 this week

Motorists using the M1 through Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire are being advised of road works this week.

Highways England will be repairing the road surface on the M1 between junctions 10 (Luton) and 11(Dunstable) northbound and between junctions 14 (Milton Keynes) and 15 (Northampton).

This will be done using lane closures between 11pm and 5am, up to Friday 20 January.

They will also be repairing the road surface of the southbound entry slip road of the M1 at junction 8 (M1/A414 Junction) near Hemel Hempstead. They will complete this work overnight Wednesday 18 January, working between 10pm and 6am. The Southbound entry slip road to the M1/A414 will be closed during this time.

Motorway traffic will be diverted to enter the M1 northbound to travel to junction 9, before diverting off at the junction and returning southbound on the M1 to junction 8. Non-Motorway traffic wishing to use the A414 link will be diverted from the A414/A4147 roundabout at Hemel Hempstead, East towards St Albans.