Yes We Can make a success ofLeighton Buzzard’s disability sport project

Following the successful launch in September of the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade’s ‘Yes We Can’ disability sport project, the embryonic football squad were invited to attend a disability football event at the MK Arena hosted by MK SET in this their 10th birthday year.

The squad were successful in this their first outing scooping the award for the infamous penalty shoot out. The squad was also invited to attend the MK Dons v Fleetwood match as guests of the club and enjoyed this picture being taken at half time and being announced to the 8,000 strong crowd. Pictured are members of the squad and coaches as well as Rotary President Dick Johnson and Junior Vice President Peter Banwell.

The archery squad have also received achievement awards recently building on the inspirational visit of the Rio gold medalist Jess Stretton.

The project goes from strength to strength with football at Gilbert Inglefield from 6pm on Tuesdays, archery from 6pm at the Silver Arrows Eddlesborough on Wednesdays, and swimming at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre on Saturday mornings at 10am.

Watch out for more sporting opportunities in the New Year with active discussions underway with at least two more sports. Anyone who wishes to either take part in disability sport or assist the Rotary Club and its current partners in delivering disability sport, should contact the Rotary Club via its Facebook page or website or call Mr Johnson on 01525 211484.