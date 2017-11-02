‘You have to take your life in your hands on Leighton roundabouts’

A frustrated shopper is concerned for residents’ safety, as he calls for the council to take action over a stretch of road with faded roundabouts.

The motorist, who wished to remain anonymous, argues that three roundabouts, one at the entrance to Lake Street’s shops, one at the entrance of Morrisons, and the other linking Stanbridge Road and Billington Road, are unsafe.

He claims he is particularly concerned that drivers don’t realise there is a roundabout outside Morrisons, while he alleges that some motorists ignore pedestrians who step up to its pelican crossing.

The man claimed: “I can’t really tell how long they’ve been like this – it must be over a year. People just don’t see the roundabout or deliberately carry on and the roundabout signs are also so close and high up; people don’t see them.

“If you come from the south and turn right into Morrisons you take your life in your hands, as at least 50 per cent of the oncoming drivers carry on but the driver turning right has the right of way.

“The council will say they are contacting a contractor - but when will we see action?”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “Unfortunately we weren’t aware of the deterioration of the lining in Lake Street. After receiving this feedback, we organised for a safety inspector to examine Lake Street and are in agreement that the road lines have deteriorated.

“Over the last two months we have been carrying out carriageway repairs in Leighton Buzzard. Now that these works are completed we are moving onto repairs to road lines. The road line works are due to start next week and will include crossings, roundabouts and give way markings. Please be assured that we have added Lake Street to this list.”