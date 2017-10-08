Young farmers hope to grow with new members

Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers have been busy promoting New Members Week which runs until October 15 by creating a scarecrow complete with its own throne.

It is part of a nationwide campaign to promote Young Farmers along with a Bedfordshire County Competition and can be seen on Leighton Road in Edlesbourgh as you head towards town.

The club, which was established in 1934, is one of the oldest and largest in the country with more than 90 members who not only take part in weekly activities but also run and manage the club around work, school and farming.

Current chairman Will Roff said: “We include a variety of different meetings throughout the year suited to everyone.

“Recent meetings have included bowling, farm tours and a visit to a cherry farm.

“We have plenty of fun events and meetings planned in the near future and would love for you to get involved.

“If you are aged between 10 and 26 and have a love for agriculture and rural life, we would like to invite you attend our New Members Night on Thursday, October 12, at The Cottesloe School from 7.30pm-9pm.

“Here we will be having Zorb football and will also give you the opportunity to find out more about the club.”

For more information or any questions either find Leighton Buzzard young Farmers on Facebook or contact Will Roff on 07909680807.