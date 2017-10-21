Young Leighton Buzzard woman identified as road accident victim

A 29-year-old Leighton Buzzard woman died in road traffic collision near Shillington on Thursday.

The woman killed as a result of the incident has been named as Laura Jones, of Vandyke Road.

Laura Jones

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, when the victim’s Ford Mondeo veered onto the opposite carriageway on the B655 Barton Road at Pegsdon.

The collision occurred at around 12.50pm and involved an Isuzu vehicle recovery truck.

Sergeant James Wood from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a tragic incident with terrible consequences, resulting in a young woman sadly losing her life. It is vital that we fully investigate the collision in order to establish the circumstances around it.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle in the area prior to it, to get in contact with any piece of information, big or small.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference Operation Triops with any information.