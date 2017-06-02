Young rangers wanted to help at Houghton Hall Park

Young people are being invited to take part in a volunteer ranger scheme.

Local environmental charity The Greensand Trust is looking for 13 to 18-year-olds to take part in its Young Volunteer Ranger Scheme - a chance to learn new skills, gain work experience and an environmental award, while having fun and making a difference to Houghton Hall Park.

They will get involved in conservation projects at the park as part of the Renaissance and Renewal Project, which aims to restore the vitality of the park.

Starting in September, over six months, young rangers will be required for two sessions per month including one weekend and one evening. They will plan, take part in and lead practical conservation projects. They will also learn how to run events, work with other volunteers and gain a John Muir Award - an environmental award scheme focusing on discovering and conserving wild places.

To find out more or to enrol, contact Greensand Trust Ranger Andrew Irving on 01525 840 191 or email andrew.irving@greensandtrust.org.