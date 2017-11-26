Youngsters get their Tactics right

A teenage advice and information centre celebrated Youth Work Week with a trip to London.

Members of TACTIC’s youth forum group visited Parliament in November.

The young people attended a committee session organised by Choose Youth to discuss how youth work can help young people and what TACTIC offers as a youth service to youngsters in Leighton Buzzard.

The group enjoyed talking to MPs and key national youth organisations about the importance of youth work and having local services that are easy to access.

The TACTIC centre is run by Leighton-Linslade Town Council and is staffed by qualified professional youth workers who offer people aged 11-19 a safe place to socialise, receive positive mentoring and get help and advice on topics such as sexual health, youth counselling and getting into training or employment.

There is a daily drop-in session from 3pm–6pm where young people can meet new friends and find youth volunteering opportunities.

If you would like to get involved in the TACTIC youth forum or get support, call 01525 373838 or visit www.tactic-centre.co.uk