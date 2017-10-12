Youngsters with additional needs have super summer adventures with Leighton Buzzard Mencap!

Youngsters with learning disabilities had super summer adventures thanks to local sixth formers and volunteers at Leighton Buzzard Mencap.

The charity, who provide support and opportunities to those with learning disabilities and their families, held their annual Summer Holiday Club for eight to 17-year-olds, with activities ranging from swimming to circus skills.

Leighton Buzzard Mencap builds confidence.

The club gives young people with additional needs the chance to try activities, with the help of ‘one to one befriending’ from sixth formers.

Chair of Leighton Buzzard Mencap, Gaye Beattie, said: “This was our 28th year and was the best yet!

“We had three jam-packed weeks of activities with the help of a large team of leaders and a huge contingent of Cedars and Vandyke volunteers.

“We can’t speak highly enough of the students from our two upper schools who give up their time to enable the young people to achieve, to build their confidence, and to have enormous fun.

One of the youngsters and her sixth form helper zooming along!

“To be paired with a sixth former is one of the highlights for the youngsters.

“This year they had a go at skiing, sailing, canoeing, tobogganing, rock climbing and ice skating and they had the opportunity to try circus skills, drumming, pottery, operating a DJ deck, and more!

“We owe particular thanks to Leighton Middle School, Liscombe Park Health Club, the Snow Centre at Hemel, Xscape, and the Caldecotte Xperience, but mostly to the young sixth formers of our town without whom our Holiday Club would not function, and to the amazing group of young people with additional needs who blow our mind every year and who provide so much laughter and fun.”

Woodland adventures.

Climbing.

Zorbing