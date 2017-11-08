Youth Parliment members from Cedars and Vandyke join Commons debate

Central Bedfordshire’s Youth Parliament members will be at the House of Commons on Friday (November 10) to debate the major issues that really matter to young people across the UK.

Ollie Ashwell (Vandyke Upper School) and Harry Dignum (Cedars Upper School) will be among the 350 Youth Parliament members from across the nation that will take part in a debate chaired by Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow MP.

The 11-18 year olds will debate the five leading topics from the Make Your Mark ballot before voting to decide which two should become the UK Youth Parliament’s priority campaigns for 2018.

Make Your Mark is an annual ballot which asks young people to highlight the issues which matter most to them. This year a record 954,766 took part, including 3,841 across Central Bedfordshire.

From that, a curriculum for life; public transport; work experience hubs for 11-18 year olds; lowering the voting age to 16 and protect LGBTQ+ young people were the five issues which came out on top and will be debated in the House of Commons on Friday.

The event opens Parliament Week, a yearly initiative to build greater awareness, understanding and engagement with parliamentary democracy in the UK. It will be screened on the BBC Parliament television channel.