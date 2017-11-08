Zombies, ghosts and ghouls gather for Pitstone girl Frankie and Rett syndrome awareness!

Kind Pitstone neighbours organised a Hallowe’en extravaganza to help raise funds for a young girl who has a rare condition called Rett syndrome.

Lin Howorth, 47, of Durham Road, along with her spooktacular family, decorated two gazebos with bold Hallowe’en decorations to raise money for fellow Pitstone resident, Frankie Ross, age 12.

One of the bikers and trikers! Credit: Jack Bronze

Frankie’s condition affects her physical and mental development, and Lin saw the Howarth’s love of Hallowe’en as a chance to help.

Lin said: “Frankie is the most amazing young girl who is always smiling. My husband and I are big on Hallowe’en so we had interactive decorations, as well as a donation pot and a TV playing information about Rett syndrome. In the space of about three hours we raised £287!

“I had a gazebo with ghosts and the well from movie, The Ring, and infront of our neighbour Lara Ally’s garden we had a gazebo with zombies!”

Frankie’s mum Rita, 54, said: “I give my biggest heartfelt thanks to Lin and her family and to everyone who donated.

Frankie, Lin and 'trick or treaters'. Credit: Jack Bronze

“People had also donated sweets to Lin, and the event keeps awareness about Rett syndrome going.

“We are thinking about getting battery power for Frankie’s wheelchair.”

Lots of Lin’s friends, neighbours and family also helped out.

Her husband Peter built a coffin and lay inside wearing gruesome latex make-up. Their daughter, Summer Eggleton, 22, also did the family’s make-up! Summer’s husband Leigh Eggleton, 23, and their children, Chester, 2, and, Elaina, 11 months, also supported the event along with Lin and Peter’s other children: Dale Howarth

Gazebo. Credit: Jack Bronze

and Dr Nadia Castro-Howarth, with their son Paulo, 3 months, Paul Howarth and Grace Wilson, and Grant Howarth and Sophie Miller, with their children Zac, 4, and Jay, 14 months.

Lin’s friend Bill Bird the biker dressed as a reaper, while James Mentiply, a triker, was scary skeleton!

This was the third year that Lin has raised funds for Frankie; if anyone has unwanted props which Lin could use next year, please email: howarthlinda4@gmail.com.

Peter and Lin

Spooky orange glow!

PCSO Jackie Dodson came to support the event.

Rick the Reaper