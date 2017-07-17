Basement clash will bring Brickhill's best chance of a victory

Great Brickhill face their best chance of taking their first victory of the season next weekend when they play bottom club Reading.

Another batting collapse ensured Doug Aris’ search for the team’s first Home Counties Division 2 win of the season continued on Saturday as they went down by 10 wickets to Chesham.

Still sitting second from bottom of the league, they travel to bottom club Reading who are similarly win-less after 11 matches this season.

Hosting Chesham on Saturday, only the runs of Arjun Jhala and Satchi Mahendran rescued the home side from double figure embarrassment at the hands of the promotion chasers.

Batting at eight and nine respectively, Jhala (27) and Mahendran (39) steered Brickhill from 55-7 to 137 all out, with the top order simply unable to play Jason Rance, who escaped with 6-49.

The response was swift from Chesham. Opening batsmen Matthew Rance and Alex Morgan were in no mood to throw their wickets away, and carried the bat en route to a simple run chase.

Rance ended 78 not out and Morgan unbeaten on 60 as the visitors reached 141-0.

With Brickhill 77 adrift of Shipton under Wychwood above them, and 18 clear of Reading, neither side will have much to play for but pride next weekend, but the prospect of the first win of the season should be a huge incentive to both toiling clubs.