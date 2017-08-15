Big hitting Nelson can’t change Great Brickhill's fortunes

Mark Nelson’s sensational century for Great Brickhill didn’t change their fortunes as they were soundly beaten by Buckingham Town.

The opener set about a solo mission to almost single-handedly drag Brickhill to their first victory of the season, scoring 118 from just 89 balls, including 18 boundaries and three maximums, but found a long-term partner hard to come by.

Only two other batsmen hit double figures, one of which was fellow opener Ruben Clinton (20), but with three ducks and four single-run scorers, Brickhill mustered just 181.

In reply, despite James Wagg removing Robert Large with Buckingham’s score on just five, the visitors got their feet under the table and quickly found cruise control as they ran home in 36.5 overs with four wickets in hand.