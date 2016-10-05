Brickhill accept the invite to play higher

Great Brickhill will take a big step up next season after accepting an invitation to join the Home Counties Premier League.

After coming second in Cherwell League Division 1 last season, Graeme Carter’s side will make the step up to play in HCPL Division 2 - just one step down from the top flight, which is the highest standard of club cricket available in the UK.

The quality of cricket will not only be higher, but it will introduce a range of new rivalries too as Brickhill prepare to take on Buckingham Town and Aston Rowant.