Caldecote beat Marston to go top of Bedfordshire League

Caldecote have gone top of the Bedfordshire League following victory over Marston Shelton Rovers on Saturday.

With the top two clubs in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform on Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy duty, and Renhold United sitting the afternoon out, Caldecote took full advantage with a 2-1 home win.

Caldecote v Marston Shelton. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161214-114800002

A penalty from goalkeeper Dan Hall and a strike from Oscar Smith did the damage, Dale Malciw replied for Rivers.

Now in second spot are last season’s champions AFC Oakley M&DH who netted a 8-1 home win over bottom of the table Sandy - despite Mark Jennings putting the visitors ahead.

The home side then ran riot, Elijah Joseph Hukin with a hat-trick joined on the scoresheet by Nathan Aulsberry who netted twice to go alongside single strikes from Dan Kelly, Liam Donovan and Jack Harding.

There was a return to winning ways after two straight defeats for now fourth place Wilstead who ran out 3-2 home winners over Ampthill Town Reserves. Luke Pursey, Liam Fenton and Adam Budek saw their goals only replied to twice by Scott Gadsden and Jake Webster.

Also returning to winning ways on home soil were Ickwell & Old Warden, 2-1 victors over Stevington. Zak Rowe and Craig Schurek netted the goals to do the damage against a lone reply via Tom Roberts.

The lone away win of the day saw an end to Cranfield United’s five game losing run with a 3-1 victory at Wootton Blue Cross, Luke Gray twice and Adam Hulks netting the United’s goals against a single home reply from Robert Odell.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Quarter-Finals

Kempston Rovers Development made their way into the hat for the last four draw with a 4-1 home victory over Flitwick Town. Patrick Asare, Sam Smith, John Bailey and Evan Beldon were on their scoresheet against a lone Town reply via Joe O’Donnell.

Joining them in the last four are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who with a strike from Tim Clarke won 1-0 at Shefford Town & Campton.

Alas it was the end of the road for Sharnbrook who went down 3-1 at South Midlands League club Langford. 2-0 down earlier on, a successful penalty from Chris Prior just before the break gave them hope until the home side netted a third goal close to the final whistle.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

We have new leaders at the head of the Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford league table in the shape of Queens Park Crescents who leaped above Crawley Green Reserves by sending them to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 victory. Shahihur Rahman and Mohammed Jabber scored the all important goals.

Third place M&DH Clapham Sports kept up their challenge for promotion with a 7-3 home victory over now bottom of the table The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Jordan McGoldrick and Glen Tumulty both scored twice alongside single strikes from Zennon Paul, Grant Williams and Antony Farr against 61 replies via a Brian Fraser penalty plus strikes from Ryan McEvoy and Timmy Akerele.

For the next two clubs in the table it was a Christmas gift of three points without having to kick a ball. Fourth place Henlow had theirs gifted by Meltis Albion after they failed to raise a side to travel and meet them at Groveside, and fifth place Totternhoe Reserves granted likewise after Westoning failed to raise a side to meet them at Dunstable Road.

Elsewhere Cople & Bedford SA claimed their second home win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves thanks to a hat-trick from Ollie Hughes.

Whilst for Old Bradwell United Reserves it was their first win of the season by going nap in a 5-0 victory at Elstow Abbey to climb off of the bottom of the league table. Peter Maxey, Aaron Murray, Ross Butler, Peter Bentley and Charlie Wells all finding the back of the net.

Jubilee Cup Group A

Potton Town took a firm grip on the leadership of the Group A table with a 2-1 home victory over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves thanks to goals from Chris Moore and Chris Cooper against a lone reply from Jose Urbano.

Jubilee Cup Group B

It is Riseley Sports who lead the way in Group B, three points clear at the head of the table after netting a 6-0 home win over Atletico Europa. Michael Crook with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by single strikes from James Cooke, Josh Poole, Jack Healey and Sam Harrison.

Second spot is occupied by Bedford Albion who ran out 6-2 winners at Clifton. Paul Babbington and Shane Canzano with braces joined on the scoresheet by single strikes from Craig Ford and Daniel Jeffries against a home brace in reply from Charlie Watson.

Jubilee Cup Group C

The leadership of the Group C table belongs to Caldecote Reserves after they won 3-0 at Sandy Reserves thanks to goals from Jack Stagg, Jamie Richardson and Jake Bruce.

However, they are just goal difference clear of CS Rovers who romped to a 9-2 victory at Kempston Athletic. Connor Darocha leading the way with four goals, Jamie Gray and Luke Roddy both netting twice and Joseph Lydon the once against home replies via Josh St Claire Pierre and Ritchie Andrews.

Jubilee Cup Group D

Topping the table are Cranfield United Reserves who ran out 8-1 home winners over Caldecote A. Antonio Ricciardi, Adam Kerr and Andrea Pedevilla all scored twice to go alongside an own goal plus a single strike from Jack Sharman Dodd against a lone reply from Nick Thomas.

Up into second spot are Dinamo Flitwick who won 7-2 at Stevington Reserves. Dale Goldie, Dean Myers both netting twice alongside single strikes from Charlie White, John Austin and Rhys Hughes against a home brace in reply via Aaron Fletcher.

Jubilee Cup Group E

Both games in Group E failed to make the starters whistle. White Eagles failed to raise a side gifting three points to now second place Harlington, and Marston Shelton Rovers doing likewise to gift wrap three points to group leaders Flitwick Town Reserves.

Jubilee Cup Group F

Leading the Group F table are Houghton Athletic who ran out 2-0 home winners over second place Wilstead Reserves thanks to goals from Troy Walker and Ali Mohaydeen.

Flitwick Town A and Renhold United Reserves shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Dave Lyons and Cody Roberts scored for the Town against United replies via Neville Allen and Nathan France.

Jubilee Cup Group G

It’s Sundon Park Rovers who lead the way at the head of the Group G table following their 5-1 victory at Wootton Village. Ethan Tann with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Shane Roberts, Mark Bonnar and Chris Scott to bring up the nap hand against a lone Village reply via Sam Mulvaney.

Whilst Henlow Reserves sit in second spot after drawing 2-2 at Sandy Albion. Sam Crow and John Rowe their goal scorers against Albion replies via Andrew Wren and Jonnie Stratford.

Jubilee Cup Group H

Wixams are the clear leaders of the Group H table after Lidlington United Sports duly gifted them three points when failing to raise a side to travel and meet them.

Whilst in second spot are Lea Sports PSG who were 3-1 winners at Shefford Town & Campton A. Joe Hennem, Rob Hennem and Callum Jones saw their goals replied to just once by Town’s Mark Claridge.