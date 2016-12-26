Fire cancels football at Bell Close

Leighton Town have had to cancel tomorrow's (Tuesday's) home game against Crawley Green after a fire broke out at Bell Close last week.

Town, who currently sit 20th in the SSML Premier Division, were forced into the cancellation after a blaze in a storage shed next door to the club house on Wednesday December 21.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 12:55pm and two engines from Leighton Buzzard arrived at the scene within eight minutes to tackle the fire.

They left the scene at around 2:20pm.

The fire began in a covered storage area and spread to a small store attached to the main building. It involved a single storey building and the equipment used included breathing apparatus, hose reels, extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera. No people were present or injured at the site.

Station Commander Derek Hobbs said: “A small amount of asbestos sheet boarding was found at the scene and after consultation with our Hazardous Materials Officer we damped it down to prevent fibre contamination.

“There was no risk to the environment or people and the club have been advised how to dispose of the asbestos sheet correctly.”

Leighton are next in action on January 2 when they travel to Biggleswade United. Their next scheduled fixture at Bell Close is on Tuesday January 10 when they are set to take on Wembley.