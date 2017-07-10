Five star start for Leighton Town

Leighton Town kicked off their pre-season campaign in style with a crushing 5-0 win over Easington Sports at Cedars on Saturday.

Scott Reynolds’ side featured several new faces as he looks to build on last season’s 16th place finish in SSML Premier Division.

Leighton Town vs Easington Sports

In sweltering conditions on Cedars 3G pitch, the first half ended goal less with some good play from both teams but neither able to break the deadlock.

After a goal-less first half, Reynolds made a host of changes to his side and it brought about success, with a glut of goals in the second as Town, playing in sky blue, ran out comfortable winners.

It completed a solid week for Town, who continue to train twice a week during pre-season, while manager Reynolds casts his eye over the new recruits to his squad,with more than 30 attending the training sessions.

The team train on Tuesday and Thursday at Vandyke from 7.15pm

Town are next in action on Saturday for their second pre-season friendly, away at Totternhoe.