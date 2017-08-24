Flitwick begin Bedfordshire League title defence with a win

Flitwick Town began their defence of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform title by running out 3-1 home winners over AFC Oakley M&DH.

Daniel Stafford netted twice and Ben Lee-Phillps once against a lone reply from David Mulvihill.

However, the biggest win of the day belonged to Shefford Town & Campton with an 8-0 home win over Kempston Rovers Development, Jim Burnside and Lewis Taylor both scoring four times each.

Also netting eight were Wootton Blue Cross in an 8-3 home win over Ickwell & Old Warden. Robbie Odell leading the way with a hat-trick and supported by braces from Chris Butler and Sam Halfpenny plus a singe strike from Antony Wright. The visitors replied via a Marko Tobdzic brace and a single strike from Kade Walker.

There were mixture fortunes for the two promoted clubs. Crawley Green Reserves ran out 5-0 winners at Wilstead with goals from a Callum Yates penalty plus strikes from Temitayo Akerele, Dominic Fraser, Sadiq Thompson and Dominic Horne to bring up the nap hand.

But for Queens Park Crescents it was a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Dan Green netted twice alongside single strikes from Ollie Watton and Delroy Phillps for the Town against a lone home reply from Glen Tumulty.

There were also opening day wins for both Caldecote and Marston Shelton Rovers. Tom Wallace scored the lone goal to take Caldecote to a 1-0 home win over Renhold United whilst the Rovers won 3-2 at Cranfield United. Sam Abbott, Luke Clifford and Wes Burrows netted the Rovers goals against a brace in reply from United’s Adam Hulkes.

The Division One supported by O’Neills season was to get underway with just a programme of three games and claiming the biggest win were Sandy with a 6-0 victory at Meltis Albion. Matt Johnson with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by David Smith who netted twice and Charlie Richardson who netted once.

For league newcomers Biggleswade FC Reserves it was a share of the spoils from a 5-5 home draw against The 61FC Luton Reserves. Erhan Nurettin with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by Cameron Harris, Adam Randall and Gianni Battezzato to bring up the nap hand against 61 replies via Desajado De Siva four times and Jason Webster once.

The third game seeing a brace of goals from Joe Hennem give Lea Sports PSG a 2-0 home victory over Wixams.

Division Two

Bedford Albion were to start life in Division Two with a resounding 7-1 away victory at league newcomers Wixams Wanderers. Paul Babbington and Adam Lewis both secured braces to go alongside an own goal plus single strikes from Craig Ford and Jamie Henson. The lone Wanderers reply came from Ben Holmes.

Whilst for Renhold United Reserves it was a 6-4 home victory over another of this season’s newcomers Luton Leagrave. Michael France led the way with four goals, joined on the United scoresheet by single strikes from Justin Ludman and Hayden Shipp. The visitors’ goals came from Paul Relihan, Darrel Mills, Hartley Coleman and Daniel Leighton.

The third club to collect three points were CS Rovers who were duly awarded them when opponents AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves failed to raise a side.

The other three games in this division ended all square. For Houghton Athletic it was a 3-3 home draw against Wilstead Reserves with the Athletic goals coming from Leon Delarise, Nadir Sabil and Jordan Thomas against Wilstead replies via Rob Lilley, Robert Booth and Dale Clegg.

Ffor Atletico Europa it was a 2-2 home draw against Caldecote Reserves, Ishmael George bagging both goals against an own goal plus a strike from Chris Lamb marking the Caldecote scoresheet.

Plus it was a share of the spoils for Sundon Park Rovers and Westoning in a 1-1 draw. Chris Hemmings fired Westoning ahead before Ethan Tenn levelled matters for the Rovers 10 minutes from time.

Division Three

The biggest win of the day in Division Three belonged to league newcomers Black Swan (Luton) who were 7-0 home winners over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A with seven different goalscorers in Matt Byrne, Joe Grossi, Callum Wilson, Danny McGroven, Corey Richards, Freddie Bowman and Callum Green.

There was also a opening day win for fellow newcomers Bedford Albion Reserves who ran out 3-0 home winners over Stevington Reserves thanks to a brace of goals from Josh Emmerton plus a strike from Matt Phelan.

Also enjoying the opening day were Sandy Reserves the 4-1 home winners over Wootton Village. Lucian Calugarita with a brace joined on the home scoresheet by Aiden London and Marcus Ingham against a lone Village reply via Jason Churchman Hall.

The remaining two games went the way of the visitors. Carl Pearson netted twice to take Lidlington United Sports to a 2-0 win at Shefford Town & Campton A, whilst Flitwick Town A won 3-1 at White Eagles. Joe Kwarcinski, David Lyons and Luke Snapes scored for the Town against a lone Eagles reply from Bartesz Pietraszzewski.