Flitwick Town close in on Bedfordshire League title

Flitwick Town are now nine points clear at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform league table after winning 3-0 at Kempston Rovers Development on Saturday

Ian Buckingham with a brace plus a strike from Phil Matthews took the Town to their fourth consecutive win.

Ickwell v Marston Shelton. Picture: David Kay.

Wilstead are now up into fourth spot following their 8-1 home victory over bottom of the table Sandy who now know for sure they will face Division One football next season. Paul Jones, Edward Lewis and Kevin Butler all netted twice alongside single strikes from Adam Budek and Liam Fenton against a lone reply via Max O’Keefe.

Over on the Green, Ickwell & Old Warden failed to make it three home wins on the bounce when held to a 2-2 draw by Marston Shelton Rovers. Ashley Boness netted both of the home goals against Rovers replies from Harry Murray and Sam Nelson. Whilst down at Lodge Road the game between Sharnbrook and Cranfield United also ended 2-2. Jim Burnside netting a home brace against United replies via Adam Hulks and David Adderson.

Britannia Cup Quarter-Final

Defending champions AFC Oakley M&DH safely made their way into the hat for the semi-final draw by winning 2-1 at Wootton Blue Cross. Jack Goodacre and Rob Heaney hit the vital goals against one in reply from Jack Downes.

Joining them in that hat will be Caldecote who won 2-0 at Shefford Town & Campton. All thanks to a successful penalty from Jack Boyd and a strike from Ali Mukbul.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

It proved to be another afternoon of heartbreak for Elstow Abbey who went down to their sixth consecutive away defeat at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves when beaten 2-1. Abbey went ahead in the 20th minute with a goal from David Cullip were to see Kurt Alleyne draw the home side level five minutes from the break before the same player hit the Town’s winner right on the final whistle.

For The 61 FC Luton Reserves it was a third home win on the bounce with a 4-2 victory over Cople & Bedford SA. Tim Akwrele, Dan Neil, Courtney Small and Ryan McEvoy all finding the back of the net for the home side against visitors replies from Ollie Hughes and Ashlee Banton.

Centenary Cup 1st Round

Shefford Town & Campton Reserves will now travel to Elstow Abbey at the quarter-final stage of this seasons Centenary Cup after winning a 4-2 penalty shoot-out at Crawley Green Reserves after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 1-1. Darren Smith scored for the home side and Scott Frusciante for the Town.

Division Two

Cranfield United Reserves maintained their 100% home record and move into second spot in the league table following their 4-1 victory over Houghton Athletic. Jacob Bassett, James Kelly-McCellan, Bobby White and Dan Jones all found the back of the net against a lone reply from Athletic’s Ali Mohaydeen.

Lea Sports PSG ran out 3-2 home winners over Sundon Park Rovers. Ryan Darby, Rhys Cadger and Rob Hennem on the PSG scoresheet against a Rovers brace in reply from Chris Scott.

Jubilee Cup Round One

Atletico Europa will now face a quarter-final home tie against Sundon Park Rovers after seeing off AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A 2-0. Mo Banda and Alessandro Lionetti netting the vital goals.

Jubilee Cup Quarter-Final

Wixams eased their way into the semi-final draw with a thumping 5-0 home win over Wilstead Reserves. Gareth White scored four times and Dale Goldie the once to bring up the nap hand. Whilst joining them in that draw will be Flitwick Town Reserves who won 3-1 at Riseley Sports. David Keefe, Mark Bartlett and Harry Peacock the Town marksmen against a lone home reply from Gary Johnson.

Division Three

Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves remain at the summit of Division Three following their 2-1 home victory over Shefford Town & Campton A. Gary Russon and Carl Borromeo netting the Rovers goals to take them to their fifth home win on the bounce against a lone Town reply from Michael Castle whose side were suffering their seventh straight defeat.

Still in second spot are Renhold United Reserves who are now unbeaten in their last 11 outings and winners of their last six home games following their 3-1 victory over Kempston Athletic who were suffering their sixth consecutive away defeat. JP Stribing with a brace plus Justin Ludman netted for the United against a lone reply from Craig Damon.

However, both sides will looking over their shoulder at third place Bedford Albion who notched up win number six on the bounce with a 5-0 home victory over Caldecote A, Paul Babbington with a hat-trick and Daniel Jeffries with a brace doing the damage.

Division Four

CS Rovers’ lead at the head of the Division Four is now down to just three points after second place Clifton won 7-2 at Sandy Reserves. Charlie Watson and George McMillan netted braces and were joined on the scoresheet by strikes from Dale Houghton, Adam Norris and Jonny Cole to maintain Clifton’s seasons unbeaten away ways against home replies from Kevin Fage and Richard Coleman.

Whilst for Harlington it was a taking of their unbeaten away ways up to four games after they won 5-1 at Flitwick Town A. Farrel Whitman led the way with a hat-trick and joined on the scoresheet by Liam John and Reginard Mionloti to bring up the nap hand against a lone Town reply from Haig Stringer.

Watson Shield Round Two

With Totternoe Under 18s failing to raise a side, Lidlington United Sports travel to face another Bedfordshire Saturday Youth League side Delapre Dragons Under 18s at the quarter-final stage.

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves and Wootton Village will now face each other at Wootton after netting away wins. The M&DH Boys won 3-1 at White Eagles thanks to a brace of goals from Justin Muircroft plus a strike from Pedro Calvente and Wootton Village netted three goals in the last eight minutes to win 5-4 at Stevington Reserves. Adam Flynn with a brace plus goals from Ryan Stocker, Nick Burraway and Jason Churchman-Hall brought up the Village nap hand against home replies via Aaron Fletcher twice plus Billy Pinney and Jamie Endersby.

Watson Shield Quarter Final

The first team in the hat for the semi-final draw are Sandy Albion following their 5-1 victory at Woodside FC Under 18’s. Liam Brophy netted four times and Lee Hunt once against a lone home reply from John Adams.