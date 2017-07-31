Frustration for Reynolds as late goal denies Town win

Leighton Town boss Scott Reynolds was frustrated by his side’s first half performance in a dramatic 3-3 against Olney Town on Saturday.

In their penultimate friendly of the campaign - the last coming tonight (Tuesday) against Kempston Rovers - ahead of their FA Cup Extra Preliminary opener next Saturday, Town trailed the Nurserymen 2-0 at East Street before fighting back to take a 3-2 lead.

But a last minute equaliser from Olney would rescue a draw for the home side.

Missing several of his key players for the friendly, Town fell 2-0 down before defender Alex Condon pulled a goal back for the Reds, playing in sky blue, just before the half time interval. Dom Marsala equalised in the second half before Lorrel Smith beat the Olney keeper to complete a remarkable turnaround, only to have victory snatched from them at the end.

Despite the reversal though, Reynolds was left frustrated with his side’s first half performance.

“It was mixed to be honest,” he said. “I wasn’t impressed with the first half, but we’ve had to make a lot of changes with three or four players away and a couple of injuries we don’t want to risk ahead of the FA Cup.

“Everyone did well in parts, but we’ll be stronger next week.

“I was very impressed with Olney, they played the ball into some good areas and have some lively centre forwards. But I thought we showed good character to get back into the game.

“I am pleased with our second half performance more than our first.

“We had three different scorers, Alex Condon got an important goal back before the break, Dom Marsala challenged the keeper and got it back to 2-2 before Lorrel got another to put us 3-2 up, finishing his one-on-one with the keeper.

“There were a few good goals and it was a good game for the neutrals.”