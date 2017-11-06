GALLERY: Marsala makes it seven in a row for Leighton Town

Leighton Town took their winning streak to seven on Saturday when they beat top five rivals Wembley at Bell Close.

The pair went into the game separated by just a point, but Dom Marsala’s brace ensured Town picked up the three points with a 2-1 win to continue their brilliant streak of late.

Scott Reynold’s side have only lost once in the last two months - a 3-1 home defeat to Enfield - a rise that has seen them reach fifth in the SSML Premier Division, while remaining in the FA Vase and Premier Division Cup too.

Without leading scorer Lorrell Smith and Lewis McBride, Reynolds needed to reshuffle the pack.

And it appeared to have given Wembley an early incentive as they took the lead after 15 minutes.

Danielson Vicente had only been on the field a matter of minutes, replacing injured Ethan Taylor, but he won a penalty for the visitors, which Zaied Sabti duly slotted past keeper Tom Wyant.

Wembley perhaps could have added another were it not for Wyant after Vicente squared it to Adrian Dinham, but some brave keeping denied him at the crucial moment.

After their early setbacks though, Town began to grow into the game.

Leighton then won a penalty of their own in the 38th minute as Alex Condon played a lovely cross into Hatch who was fouled in the air by Wembley ‘Keeper Grigoli Zulmatashvilli.

Marsala stepped up to take it and blasted it down the middle to equalise, simple yet effective.

The Reds were unlucky not to go ahead just before the break after Zulmatashvilli made a lovely diving save from a powerful Hatch header that looked certain to nestle in the top corner.

As the second half got underway the game looked to be heading back in Wembley’s favour as the visitors broke and Vicente controlled the ball well to shape to shoot just wide.

Kai Ashley had to be alert to put his body on the line and make some superb blocks to deny the visitors and clear off the line.

While Leighton’s chances were not as clear cut as the first half, Silford made another cutting run into the Wembley backline, but the finish didn’t match the run and was well wide.

Dinham again went close for Wembley striking narrowly wide of the post as Town switched off, but the hosts had held off the pressure and started applying some of their own. Both Silford and Marsala both had potential chances to score but again Zulmatashvilli saved well.

Town then got their second penalty of the game as Silford was fouled in the box resulting in a booking for Wembley defender Toby Webb. Marsala stepped up again and bamboozled Zulmatashvilli by striking his effort true into the bottom left corner this time round to give Town the lead.

Wembley were sent down to 10 men after Webb made another foul this time on O’Brien and this meant Leighton had enough in the tank to professionally see out the rest of the game in relative comfort.

Town remain fifth after the win but have started to make a gap above the teams below them.

Next up for Town is the visit of London Lions next Saturday in the FA Vase second round before visiting Unite MK in the Bucks Charity Cup next Tuesday. Town return to league action on November 18 when they visit Harpenden.