In-form Oakley trim Shefford’s lead in Bedfordshire League

Leaders Shefford Town & Campton were held at home for the first time on Saturday.

Their lead in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform was narrowed to five points with a 2-2 draw against AFC Oakley M&DH who were extending their unbeaten run to five games.

Caldecote A v Shefford Town & Campton. Picture: David Kay PNL-170111-100834002

Jim Burnside plus an own goal from Robbie Alder marked the home scoresheet against M&DH replies via Elijah Hukin and Laurence Bentham.

Back into second are Caldecote who won 2-1 to end Sharnbrook’s unbeaten home record. Liam Murray and Sam Julian were on their scoresheet whilst Niko Balde netted for the home side.

Just a point behind in third are Crawley Green Reserves who made it three wins on the bounce with a 4-2 victory at Ickwell & Old Warden.

Rob Newman, Jay Champkins, Graham Clarke and Temitaye Akerele all found the back of the net against home replies via a Danny Fox penalty and a strike from Scott Alleyne.

Also climbing the table into fourth are Wilstead, 3-0 home winners over Kempston Rovers Development thanks to a brace of goals from Colin Marshall and a single strike from Shaun Winconek.

Dropping to fifth are Wootton Blue Cross after they were beaten 3-1 at home by Cranfield United who remain unbeaten. Josh Bamford with a brace was joined on the United scoresheet by Ali Smith against a lone home reply via Kane Griffith.

Stevington who netted the afternoon’s biggest victory with a 5-2 home win over Flitwick Town. Martin Danabrega led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Keiran Souter and William Pinney to bring up the nap hand against Town replies via a Ritchie Bevan penalty and Josh Reynolds.

Elsewhere following five straight defeats Queens Park Crescents shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Marston Shelton Rovers. Dominic Parrella scored for the Crescents and Wes Burrows for the Rovers.

Division One supported by O’Neills.

Wixams are now back on top of Division One supported by O’Neills after they claimed their fourth away win on the bounce with a 4-0 victory at Flitwick Town Reserves - who were being beaten on home soil for the first time this season.

Grant Tibbett, Gareth White, Charlie Battrams and Alex Summers all found the back of the net.

Whilst the biggest win of the day belonged to Lea Sports PSG, 6-1 winners at Sandy. Ali Mohiyaldeen, Nathan Prime and Joe Hennem all scored twice against a lone home reply from Matt Johnson.

Elsewhere The 61 FC Luton Reserves lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with their first win of the season, 2-1 at home over Biggleswade FC Reserves. Kwaku Aning and Steve Peterson netted the vital goals against one in reply via Bahador Chizari.

Bedfordshire FA Intermediate Cup Second Round

The biggest win of the day belonged to Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who ran out 8-2 home winners over Luton District & South Beds League side Sporting Lewsey Park. Sam King and Josh Lummis both fired home hat- tricks alongside single goals for Chris Clark and Cameron Sharp.

Also netting a home win over Luton District & South Beds League opposition were Riseley Sports with a 3-2 victory over Christians in Sports thanks to goals from James Jermyn, Mitchell Crook and Josh Poole.

Yet the hat-trick of wins over Luton District & South Beds League opposition was foiled by St Joseph’s who won 2-1 at Totternhoe Reserves for whom Tom Howson netting their lone goal.

For Cranfield United Reserves it was a 2-0 home win over Meltis Albion thanks to goals from David Adderson and Paul Garrett

They will be joined in the hat by Cople & Bedford SA who, after being deadlocked 0-0 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves, won the penalty shoot-out 4-2 thanks to successful kicks from Paul Nigro, Ben Marwood, Gary Canzano and Lucas Banton.

Alas it was the end of the road for Henlow who were beaten 3-0 at United Counties League side Potton United Reserves.

Division Two

Renhold United Reserves are four points clear in Division Two and unbeaten in their last six outings following their 4-3 home victory over second place Henlow Reserves. Michael France with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by Thomas O’Neil and Jonny Richens. The Henlow replies came via Russell Ayles, James Campbell and Jonny Rowe.

However the biggest win of the day belonged to Westoning who ran out 6-1 winners at Luton Leagrave AFC. The game in effect was all over inside the opening 30 minutes has they raced into a 3-0 lead with goals from Ben Hymus, Lewis Wilson and Aaron Turner. Hartley Coleman briefly gave the home side hope by reducing the scoreline to 3-1 but Westoning were to restore their three goal advantage when Wilson netted his second of the afternoon just three minutes from the break.

The home side’s cause was not helped when Del Fry saw red in the 54th minute and, after Cody O’Neil made it 5-1 four minutes later, the scoring was completed with the last kick of the game which saw Wilson net from the penalty spot to claim his hat-trick.

Also hitting six goals were now third place Bedford Albion, 6-2 home victors over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. Paul Babbington scored four times alongside single strikes from Ali Bucknall and Pasquale Grasso against Rovers replies via Gary Russon and Lewis Steele.

Elsewhere AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves retained their 100% home record with a 2-1 win over Atletico Europa. Kade Walker and James Grandidge grabbed the M&DH goals against one in reply from Paddy Alimanji.

Whilst Elstow Abbey took their winning sequence to four games with a 2-1 home win over Caldecote Reserves, James Reynolds netting both goals against a lone reply via Nicky Thomas.

Also winning on home soil were CS Rovers, 2-0 winners over Sundon Park Rovers. Connor Darocha netted both goals.

Whilst after three straight defeats Wixams Wanderers stopped the rot with a a 1-1 home draw against Wilstead Reserves. Jordan Benham was the Wanderers marksman against a Wilstead reply from Sean Harrod.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic are now just a point clear in Division Three after they suffered only their second defeat of the season, 5-0 at home against second from bottom side Stevington Reserves who were claiming their first win. Harry Austin led the way with a hat-trick and the nap hand was brought up by 55 year old Clinton Tatham who claimed a brace.

Sitting in second are Black Swan who, after three straight defeats, returned to winning ways with a 9-1 victory at Dinamo Flitwick. Danny McGovern with a hat-trick was joined on the Swan’s scoresheet by Corey Richards who netted twice plus Freddie Bowman, Ashley Gardener, Joseph Grossi and Levi Yearwood. The lone home reply came from Ray Hall.

Just goal difference behind the Swan in third are Harlington who returned to winning ways on home soil with a 3-1 victory over bottom side Wootton Village. Peacre Tracey, Ryan Martin and Farrell Whitman netted the goals against a lone Village reply from Shuan Quinn.

In fourth are Clifton who lost their 100% home record when held to a 3-3 draw by Bedford Albion Reserves. Cameron Lewis with a brace plus a single goal for Ross Donaldson marked the home scoresheet against Albion replies via Josh Emmerton, Brandon Hung and Tom Wade.

For fifth place Lidlington United Sports it was a return to winning ways on home soil with a 3-0 victory over Sandy Reserves thanks to goals from Edward James, Nick Scott and Dale Crocker.

Whilst seventh place Flitwick Town A remain unbeaten on home soil this season after beating White Eagles 3-1, Dave Lyons netting twice and Jason Strong once against a lone Eagles reply from Hincu Ion.

There was also home joy for Caldecote A who won for the first time on home soil this season in beating Shefford Town & Campton A 5-2, who were losing their 100% away record. Tony Norman with a hat-trick and Jake Bruce brough up the nap hand against Town replies via Bradley Vooght and Jacob Jeavon.