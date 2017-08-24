Invite to watch the Hatters players in training

Hatters fans are being invited to watch Nathan Jones’ squad in an open training session at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday (August 29).

Entry, via the press gate at the top of Kenilworth Road, and a turnstile on the Maple Road bridge, will be from 9.30am with the training session beginning at 10am.

The open session in 2016 (photo Gareth Owen)

You’ll be able to watch the Luton Town squad go through their drills from the main stand enclosure, with the main kiosk open for supporters to purchase refreshments.

Junior Diamond Season ticket holders will receive a voucher for free entry for themselves and an accompanying adult in the post this week. This voucher will also allow a complimentary hot dog or burger and drink.

The training session is open to anyone else for a nominal £1 fee, which will be donated to our new club charity of the year – Transitions UK.

A club spokesman said: “We look forward to seeing you at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday!”