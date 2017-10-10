Leighton boss boldly believes his side are ‘best in the league’

Scott Reynolds believes his Leighton Town side are the best team in the league when everything clicks.

With just two defeats from their opening nine SSML Premier Division games, Town sit seventh in the table.

But boasting wins over four of the six teams - including Tuesday night’s opponents Hoddesdon Town - ahead of them already this season, Reynolds feels his side are head-and-shoulders above the rest.

“On our day, we’re the best team in the league,” said the manager. “We’ve beaten Berkhamsted, Harpendon, Hoddesdon and Biggleswade but we’re dropping points against teams below us. We just lack a bit of consistency.

“I think we’re being targeted now by teams below us, who now looking at us as a team to stop rather than a team to chase wins against. They come now and shut up shop to make life harder for us.

“We just lack that little bit of experience in certain areas, but it will come.”

While he wants consistency from his side, one man already proving he has is striker Lorrell Smith.

The front man has eight goals from 13 appearances this season, but Reynolds admitted he is still in the market for another centre forward to bolster his attacking options.

“Lorrell is a fantastic striker, but he cannot do it alone. Another striker will help that.

“James Hatch is up there alongside him, but he can’t play as many games as he used to, so it’s important we have goals coming from all over the pitch.”

And with Smith not finding the net on Saturday, it was up to midfielder Luke Marsh to score the only goal of the game against bottom club Colney Heath at Bell Close.

With neither side able to play much decent football on the bobbling pitch, Town eventually got the breakthrough early in the second half, with Marsh on hand to tap into the empty net after confusion in the Heath penalty area.

Town take on Hoddesdon tonight (Tuesday) and travel to Tring Athletic on Saturday.