Leighton leap-frog Hoddesdon after midweek win

Leighton Town moved up to fifth in SSML Premier Division after a well-earned 2-1 win over fellow high-flyers Hoddesdon Town on Tuesday night.

After a scrappy 1-0 win over Colney Heath on Saturday, Scott Reynolds' side made it back-to-back league victories thanks to goals from James Hatch and Alex O'Brien.

Hoddesdon started the better of the two sides on home soil, but barely threatened the Leighton goal as the visitors struggled to settle. When they did get into their stride though, they played the better football.

But with the game appearing to be heading to the interval goal-less, O'Brien's free kick caused havoc in the Hoddesdon penalty area, allowing Hatch to rifle Leighton ahead.

Chances were much harder to come by in the second half, but Leighton took a deserved 2-0 lead when O'Brien scored after good work from Lewis McBride.

The home side played their best football after falling further behind, but struggled to make it past some resolute defending from Leighton. But with 10 minutes to go, they pulled one back to make it a nervy final few minutes for Reynolds' side, though they held on to take the three points.

This Saturday, Town visit Tring Athletic.