Leighton lose to leaders London Colney

A clinical London Colney proved why they are sitting on top of the SSML Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Leighton Town at Bell Close on Saturday.

Taking on a team who have dropped points in only two of their opening 14 matches, Leighton were understandably under the cosh from the off.

Colney striker Dave Parkinson was looking lively, and missed a one-on-one with keeper Jack Sillitoe before making amends and putting it on a plate for Jack Woods to open the scoring with a tap in.

Leighton had a golden chance to equalise a hopeful ball came off a London Colney defender and straight into the path of Aaron McKee who was in a great position to poke the ball home but he didn’t expect to have such a good chance and scuffed it wide.

But they didn’t need another opportunity to draw level as Martin Griggs found the net, climbing above the Colney keeper to nod in.

The leaders felt they should have had a penalty when Parkinson was downed in the area, but he eventually got his reward, out-muscling the Leighton defence to fire in Colney’s second on the stroke of half time to take a 2-1 lead.

Leighton looked bright in the second half, playing decent football and were close to equalising when Maisiri played a good header to Towell he squared it to sub Lolu Onabolu his shot deflected out and the second shot came in and nearly snuck in underneath keeper Tom Gowans.

Colney got their third goal midway through the second half, it was poor defending from Leighton and sub Archie McClelland who had only just come on got on the end of a ball across goal to poke it home.

Were it not for the acrobatics of Gowans Leighton would have reduced the deficit not long after, when Alex Condon played in McKee his header was going in the top corner but Gowans clawed it out.

Leighton play Risborough Rangers in the League Cup tonight (Tuesday) at Bell Close