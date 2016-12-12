Leighton Town are made to pay for slow start

A disastrous opening 15 minutes put paid to Leighton Town’s chances of getting anything from their clash against Welwyn Garden City on Saturday as they went down 5-2.

Town found themselves 3-0 down - a tap in after just two minutes and two penalties after just quarter of an hour, and were left with a huge uphill task.

Despite going three behind Town played some decent passing football in spells and Martin Griggs put two efforts wide and also hit the post as Town tried to get back into the game.

Town were rewarded for their efforts when they were awarded a penalty in the last minute of the first half which Griggs converted easily.

If Town could have scored a second goal early in the second half maybe it might have given them a chance but poor defending against a through ball saw Sillitoe race from his goal to make a block save but a Welwyn forward was quickest to the loose ball and he netted easily to go 4-1 up.

But back came Town when substitute Hateley Mercer and had he was not long making his mark when his speculative effort from out on the left flank found its way into the far side of the goal to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

The scoreline looked reasonably respectable at but the hosts were not finished and with the game in its dying seconds they scored their fifth goal to make it a sad end to a bad day for a disappointed Leighton.

Town need to show more physicality and a competitive streak if they are hoping to even get near the better teams in this League but they also have to show that they have a belief in themselves and their ability.

Next Saturday Leighton travel to Cockfosters for another tough SSML Premier Division fixture.