Leighton Town book semi-final spot after beating Unite MK

Town progressed to the semi-finals of the Buckingham Charity Cup with a very laboured performance on Tuesday night against a very hard working Unite MK 2-1 in Bletchley.

Town were by far the better side and created many more chances than their young opponents who worked very hard but were not able to create many real goal scoring opportunities .

Unite could have scored when a header went over the bar when a better directed effort would surely have found the net . Although Leighton had the greater share of possession they failed to really trouble the home keeper.

Town went ahead when Tom Silford beat the 'keeper from close range and this should have set them on the way to victory but a scrambled effort drew their hosts level. Substitute James Hatch got the winner near the end and Town played out the final minutes without any scares.

Although Town started this game without seven regular first team players, manager Reynolds needs to work hard to have the entire squad up for games of this nature if they are to continue to challenge for honours this season.