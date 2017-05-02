Leighton Town confirm manager Scott Reynolds will remain in charge next season

Scott Reynolds will remain at the helm at Leighton Town next season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

After guiding the side to a 16th place finish in SSML Premier Division, finishing the season with a brilliant 7-0 win over London Tigers, Reynolds admitted on Saturday that he wasn't sure where his future would lie.

However, the club confirmed on Tuesday morning Reynolds was still the man for the job.

A statement read: "The club are very pleased to announce that Scott Reynolds has been appointed as First Team Manager for season 2017-8.

"Scott took over as interim manager just before Christmas last year and guided the club to safety in the league with some impressive performances recently.

"We all look forward with confidence to continuing this progress next season."