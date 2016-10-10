Leighton Town edged out by strugglers Edgware

Leighton Town’s failed to take their chances and paid the price as they were beaten 1-0 by fellow relegation battlers Edgware Town on Saturday.

Leighton had more than enough chances in the first 20 minutes to put Edgware to bed, but were caught out and are now level on points with the London side as they picked up all three.

On Edgware’s Silver Jubilee Parkground artificial playing surface, Leighton opened confidently and should have taken the lead after just 90 seconds when an excellent cross by James Towell found Lolu Onabolu a yard from goal but the Town striker could not get a good contact and the hosts scrambled the ball away.

A minute later Aaron McKee fired in a cross from the right but the hosts were able to clear their lines without too many problems.

A couple of minutes later Ben Gallant combined well with Matt Hewitt but the latter’s high cross was easily dealt with.

Mario Santos Costa and James Towell both squandered chances too, with the home side struggling to keep tabs on Leighton’s movement.

Edgware’s first chance came in the 22nd minute when they awarded a free kick centrally inside the area after the referee decided Jack Sillitoe had picked up a back pass. But the keeper made amends by saving the free kick.

Totally against the run of play Edgware took the lead after some sloppy defensive work between Sillitoe and Clarke saw Sam Murphy take the ball off the Town defender out on the touchline and cut into the penalty area before firing a fierce shot across Sillitoe into the far side of the net.

Shell-shocked, Leighton had great chance at the start of the second half when Ben Gallant found himself in a one on one with the keeper but from close range he put the ball wide of the post.

A couple of minutes later Matt Hewitt struck a wonderful shot from just inside the area but Davies flung himself to his left to deny the Town midfielder with a fine save.

Edgware looked a better team in the second half and probably shaded it. They had a good chance in the 70th minute when James got the better of Santos Costa but Sillitoe was on hand to gather the ball and end the threat.

Town tried to find an equaliser but their passing which had been good earlier in the game was not up to the required level and several moves broke down due to poor pass selection and execution.

With time running out Town created one last threat but Hewitt’s fierce cross flashed across the goal and Ben Gallant running in at the far post was just unable to get a touch.

In the last minute of the game both sides had a player dismissed after a very minor incident, that just about summed up Leighton’s day.