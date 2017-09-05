Leighton Town’s impressive start sees them climb table

Alex O’Brien netted twice as Leighton Town made it three wins in a week to move up to third in the SSML Premier Division with a 4-1 win over Harpdenden.

Having started the week with a 1-0 win over Hoddesdon in the league, they continued their winning ways into Tuesday night’s cup clash with Berhampstead with a 2-1 triumph, and sought to complete the week in style as they welcomed newly promoted Harpenden to Bell Close on Saturday.

While the visitors had a few early half chances to take the lead, Dom Marsala found the back of the net after 13 minutes to give the home side the lead from the penalty spot after Tom Bryant was downed by keeper Connor Sanson.

Keen to build on their advantage, Marsala was linking up well with O’Brien and Lorrel Smith, with the latter forcing a great save from Sanson to keep the lead at one.

Town would double their lead though with O’Brien bending in a brilliant free kick from the edge of the box after 33 minutes.

He’d have his second six minutes later to wrap the game up for Leighton before half time - shrugging off the Harpenden defence to round the keeper and slot it home.

The visitors started the second half well and were at their most threatening through set pieces. Keenleyside found Ben Warren but Luke Marsh put his body across well to put him off and put his header wide.

Leighton were still pushing for more goals and had a variety of good opportunities, the best falling to Jakk Pursey but he dragged his shot wide.

O’Brien missed out on the chance to wrap up his hat-trick, but with two defenders on him as he broke through on goal, only managed to get a tame shot away.

Harpenden did eventually get on the scoresheet on the 73rd minute, but Town restored their three-goal margin when Smith countered after the ball was played into him and he trickled it past Sanson with an assured finish.