Leighton Town secure Hatch deal for another season

Leighton Town will face their toughest test of pre-season tonight (Tuesday) when they take on AFC Dunstable at Bell Close, but will do so with James Hatch in their ranks.

Scott Reynolds’ side were 4-2 winners over Raunds on Saturday, with Hatch once again finding the net - having scored in every game he has played in the off-season.

Scott Reynolds

And the striker put pen to paper to keep him at Bell Close for another season.

“I’m really pleased,” said Reynolds after confirming Hatch’s signing. “Our intentions are to play him up front, and he’s a great leader - he’s a really good signing for us.

“We played some good football (against Raunds).

“Every goal we score seems to be a good one, with good build up play, lots of pace and some good finishes.”

Town face higher-league opposition on Tuesday night though when they host AFC Dunstable at the newly refurbished Bell Close.

With new dressing rooms and work beginning on the main stand, Reynolds believes Leighton’s home could be one of the best in the division, but knows he has to build a squad worthy of playing there.

He said: “We’ve had a look at every single player now, either in the first team friendlies or in the Development Squad game last week.

“We’ve given everyone an opportunity and now we look to fine tune and more forwards.

“(Tuesday’s game) will be tough - it’s our first friendly against a team from a higher level. We’ve arranged these friendlies in a way so it gets tougher for us.

“We’re hoping to be nearing full strength, and we’ll be looking forward to coming back to Bell Close. Hopefully we can get off to a positive start at home.”

Kick off at Bell Close is at 7.45pm.