Next four games ‘winnable’ for Town

Scott Reynolds says winning the next four games is a priority for his Leighton Town side.

Town haven’t been able to play at home since late December when a fire broke out at Bell Close, but they look set to return next Saturday against St Margaretsbury.

With games against bottom club Broxbourne, fellow strugglers Holmer Green and Crawley Green coming up, Reynolds wants Town to start climbing the SSML Premier Division.

“We’re now looking at our next four as winnable games, three of them are at home too,” he said. “We’re heading in the right direction and we need to win as many of them as we can - it’s our priority to win the next four.

“There aren’t easy games in this league. There are a lot of scraps around us as people fight for pride and survival. We want to stay in the league and climb the table and I’m fully confident we can do that.

“We’re training twice a week, the organisation has improved but we need to move that from off the pitch onto the pitch.”