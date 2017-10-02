Onabolu’s back to haunt Leighton Town into defeat

A familiar face came back to haunt Leighton Town and end their four-match undefeated streak as they went down 3-1 to Edgware Town on Saturday.

Former striker Omalolu Onabolu netted twice in the opening seven minutes to leave the Reds chasing the game. And despite James Towell pulling one back, Reon Thomas made sure of the three points for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

The result, something of a surprise in the grand scheme of the SSML Premier Division table, sees Leighton slip to ninth.

It took less than 60 seconds for Onabolu to come back to his old stomping ground get his first as he latched onto a long ball and put an assured finish past keeper Charlie Jones.

He then got his second on the sixth minute with another good finish placing another ranged effort into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Jones.

Leighton looked a little shell-shocked after this slow start and it took a good tackle from Kai Ashley to deny Mohamed Koroma after some more route one football from the visitors.

The Reds began to wake up with a couple of chances themselves, but neither Alex O’Brien nor Lorrell Smith were able to convert as Edgware took their 2-0 lead into half time.

In order to try and get something out of the game Reynolds made some tactical adjustments with Smith coming off for Tom Bryant allowing Lewis McBride to play further forward in an attempt to trouble the Edgware defence.

The visitor’s defence was still holding firm though Marsala came closest to reducing arrears after hitting the bar.

Edgware were sitting back and Leighton were still pushing Marsala going close again with a free header just going wide.

Leighton eventually did reduce the scoreline late on after a goalmouth scramble enabled James Towell to get the decisive touch and knock it just past Davies to make it 2-1 and set up a nail-biting final few minutes.

But any chance of Leighton pushing for an equaliser late on was soon dashed after Edgware added a third when Thomas beat Jones one-on-one to wrap it up for Edgware.

Town have the chance to return to winning ways with back-to-back home games, starting tonight (Tuesday) when they take on Biggleswade FC in the cup.

Then on Saturday, Scott Reynolds’ side play Colney Heath. The fixture is part of Non League Day, with fans encouraged to Bell Close for the 3pm kick off - and they’re allowed to pay whatever they want on the door!