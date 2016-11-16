Renhold extend lead at top of Bedfordshire League

Renhold United’s lead in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform League table is up to four points after they extended their unbeaten ways up to 10 games with a 3-0 home victory over Cranfield United.

Alex Liburd scored all three goals.

Caldecote v Wilstead. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161116-111328002

For second place Wilstead it was an end to their unbeaten away record when they lost 3-0 at Caldecote – who duly retained their own 100% home record and took their unbeaten ways up to seven games to remain in fourth spot in the league standings.

Ali Mckbul, Dan Fennell and Jack Boyd scored the vital goals.

Sitting in that third spot betwen Caldecote and Wilstead are Flitwick Town who had to settle for a share of the spoils from a 2-2 draw at Stevington. Richie Bevan and Nick Atkins were the Town marksmen against home replies via Kieran Souter and Lawrence Bentham.

Whilst the top scorers of the day were fifth place AFC Oakley M&DH who ran out 8-4 home winners over Wootton Blue Cross, Rob Heaney netting four times, Nathan Aulsberry three times and Matt Barnes once against Blue Cross braces in reply via Robert Odell and Jamie Rodd.

Caldecote v Wilstead. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161116-111354002

Now in sixth are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who won 2-0 at Ampthill Town Reserves thanks to goals from Courtney Broughton and Mike Stephenson.

Whilst climbing up into seventh place are Ickwell & Old Warden following their 3-2 home victory over Shefford Town & Campton. Steve Thomas, Ashley Boness and Steve Monks scored for the home side against Town replies via Liam Beaumont and Jake Renney.

Meantime there was a first away win for Kempston Rovers Development who ran out 4-2 winners at Sharnbrook. Sam Smith with a brace joined on the scoresheet by Patrick Asare and Aaron Sabey against home replies from Hayden Jones and David Mulvihill.

The battle of the bottom two clubs was to go the way of the home side with Marston Shelton Rovers running out 2-0 winners over Sandy thanks to a brace of goals from Wesley Burrows.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

With Crawley Green Reserves sitting the afternoon out full advantage was taken by Meltis Albion to move onto the top of the Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford League table after they retained their seasons unbeaten home ways with a 3-2 victory over Cople & Bedford SA.

Scott Alleyne netted twice and Craig Damon once against a SA brace in reply from Ashlee Banton.

Whilst also jumping above The Green in the league are Queens Park Crescents who maintained their 100% home record and unbeaten record with a 2-1 win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Mohammed Abbass and Shahinur Rahmen were on the Crescents scoresheet against a lone reply via Ashley Windridge.

Now in fourth are Westoning who made it three away wins on the bounce when winning 4-2 at The 61FC Luton Reserves. Thomas Cooksley with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Shaun Cooksley and Robbie Goodman against home replies via an own goal plus Timitayo Akerele.

This saw them jump in the standings above M&DH Clapham Sports who required a goal in time added on from Ryan Prior to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at bottom of the table Old Bradwell United. Xennon Paul also netted for the visitors against home replies from Charlie Wells and a Adam Mills penalty.

There was plenty of drama at Groveside where Elstow Abbey look set to end a run of eight games without a win by rushing into a 3-0 half-time lead against hosts Henlow via a brace from Billy Mills and a goal from Dean Leyden. However the hosts staged a second period recovery with two goals from Paul Wright and a strike from Antony Bowskill to see the game finish all square at 3-3.

Whilst just down the road for Shefford Town & Campton Reserves it was a 1-0 home win over Totternhoe Reserves thanks to a goal 10 minutes from time from Joe Lewis.

Division Two

The new leaders of Division Two are Riseley Sports who maintained their season’s 100% away record with a 3-0 victory at the morning league leaders Wixams - their first home loss.

Sam Harrison, Mitchell Crook and Jack Healy scored the goals to do the damage.

Whilst there was also joy on the road for third place Cranfield United Reserves who, with a goal from Ryan Collis, won 1-0 at Houghton Athletic.

Joining the happy band of away winners were fourth place Lea Sports PSG who won 2-1 at Caldecote Reserves to maintain their unbeaten run. Joe Hennem and Dylan Cadger fired in the goals against a lone home reply from Jake Bruce.

With Kempston Hammers Sports failing to raise a side to visit Flitwick Town Reserves the points will be duly awarded to their intended hosts who, in the official records, will be claiming their first home win of the season.

This keeps them ahead in the league of Atletico Europa who returned to winning ways for the first time in five outings with a 5-2 home victory over Sundon Park Rovers. Mo Banda and Kudzal Madzulanylida both scored twice and Paddy Alimanji once to bring up the nap hand against Rovers replies via Mark Bonnar and Yahya Ettwari.

The Potton Town v AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves game fell victim to the first waterlogged pitch of the season.

Division Three

We have new league leaders at the head of Division Three in the shape of Wilstead Reserves who maintained their unbeaten home record with a 4-1 victory over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves.

Ricky Chamberlain, Robert Booth, Shaun Winconek and Ryan Davenport were on their scoresheet against a lone Rovers reply from Kieran Day.

Losing out on that top spot are Kempston Athletic, with their Cutler Hammer pitch deemed unplayable at midday their scheduled game was switched to that of their opponents Wootton Village who then duly claimed their first win of the season when a lone goal from Lewis Aitken took them to a 1-0 victory. It lifted them off of the bottom of the league standings.

That basement position is now occupied by AFC Dunton after they were defeated 3-2 at home by a White Eagles side winning their first away game of the season.

Michael Michalski scored twice and Adam Chlapinski once for the Eagles against home goals from Paul Hutchinson and Michael Mcdonnell.

Meantime, the biggest winners of the day were Sandy Albion who returned to winning home ways with a 6-1 victory over Shefford Town & Campton A. Jack Wills with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Brad Dennis, Dave Smith and Thomas-Lee Smith plus goalkeeper Michael Dring who netted from the penalty spot against a lone Town reply via Tristan Potkins.

Elsewhere, Bedford Albion and Renhold United Reserves played out a 3-3 draw. Paul Babbington with a brace plus Ben Hutchins on the Albion scoresheet against United replies from Nathan France twice and Michael France once.

Division Four

Now two points clear in Division Four are CS Rovers who maintained their 100% away record by winning 7-2 at Dinamo Flitwick. Connor Darocha scored four times, Mark Moriarty twice and Luke Roddy once against two home replies via Josh Pearson.

With this defeat, the first at home this season ,the boys from Dinamo now drop down the table into third spot to be replaced in that previously owned second slot by Henlow Reserves who are still unbeaten on the road this season.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight starts after winning 4-0 at Sandy Reserves, Matthew Wilson with a brace joined on the scoresheet by Sam Crow and James Campbell.

For fourth place Clifton it was also a win on the road to maintain their 100% away record when a lone goal from Jonny Cole took them to a 1-0 victory at Harlington.

Whilst for fifth place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A it was a first away win of the season in triumphing 3-1 at bottom of the table Lidlington United Sports. Gavin Cheema, John Hislop and Mark Allen netted the Town goals against a lone United reply via Dale Crocker.

Completing the day’s full house of five away wins from five games were Flitwick Town A who won 3-1 at Stevington Reserves, Sam Nightingale the lone home marksman.