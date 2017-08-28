Reynolds hails Town's resolve after Hoddesdon win

Leighton Town boss Scott Reynolds praised his players as they put a tough FA Cup defeat behind them to pick up four points towards their league campaign this week.

Having suffered extraordinary heartbreak last Saturday against Tuffley Rovers - leading 2-0 with six minutes to go to go on to lose 3-2 - Town fought back against reigning SSML Premier Division champions London Colney, overturning a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 on Tuesday night.

And on Saturday, they were back to winning ways as they beat Hoddesdon Town 1-0, courtesy of a Lorrel Smith strike after seven minutes.

Reynolds said Saturday’s game at Bell Close was arguable the best since he took over the reigns back in November, and praised his side for bouncing back from the disappointment of their FA Cup knockout seven days earlier.

“This was probably our best performance since I took over back in November,” he said.

“It was a really professional job against one of the best teams in the division, so I couldn’t be more happy with the way we’ve reacted in the last week.

“It has been a very mixed week. Last Saturday was bitterly disappointing, and a disaster of a last 10 minutes saw us lose 3-2, but I’m delighted with the reaction since last Saturday.

“Going away to London Colney, who won the league and one of the cups last year as well, we were 2-0 down and felt sorry for ourselves.

“But we regrouped at half time and came back to draw the game, we could even have won it.

Town take on Berkhamstead in the cup on Tuesday before hosting Harpendon Town in the league on Saturday.