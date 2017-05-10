Scott Reynolds wants a trophy for Leighton Town

Leighton Town boss Scott Reynolds was dishing out the silverware on Saturday night, but wants to end next season with a trophy in his hands.

After guiding Town to a 16th place finish in SSML Premier Division last season, Reynolds position for next year was confirmed by the club in the week.

And after a strong finish to the season, Reynolds believes the club should be aiming to win a trophy next season.

“We all know winning the league will be incredibly tough,” he said. “That accolade normally goes to the team with the most money, and we’re not in a position to throw that sort of cash around.

“But we should be aiming to win a cup of any kind. People tend to overlook the FA Vase, but it’s a huge competition and one we can certainly throw a lot of weight behind and one we’ll be looking to be successful in.”

Speaking on his own future, Reynolds added: “It’s good to get everything sorted nice and early.

“Now we can go out an chase down some of the players we have our eye on, and really knuckle down to make sure we go into next season as strong as we possibly can.”

On Saturday night, the club brought down the curtain on this season with their Awards Night. James Towell won the Manager’s Player of the Year award, while it was Lewis McBride who scooped the award voted for by the fans. Aaron McKee was named Players’ Player of the Year and Alex Condon won Young Player of the Year.