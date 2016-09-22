Shefford knock Wilstead off top of Bedfordshire League

Wilstead’s reign at the top of the Bedfordshire League Premier Division supported by Sportsform ended with their 2-3 home defeat at the hands of Shefford Town & Campton who now climb to fifth.

Ryan Lewis with a brace, plus Liam Beaumont, netted the Town goals against home replies via Wayne Quoreenton and Micheal Jones.

It leaves last season’s champions AFC Oakley M&DH now top of the table on goal difference after they won 3-1 at Ickwell & Old Warden. Jason Goldman, George Cox and Ali Smith scored the vital goals against a lone reply from Sheldon Washington.

Now up into third spot and just goal difference behind the top two are Flitwick Town who ran out 3-1 home winners over Wootton Blue Cross. Dan Stafford, Liam Keene and Phil Matthews all found the back of the net against a lone Blue Cross response via Lui Sarrington. In fourth are Renhold United who shared the points in a 0-0 draw at Marston Shelton Rovers .

There was joy on the road for now sixth place Sharnbrook who won 2-0 at Sandy thanks to goals from Richard Bull and Simon Denton to leave their hosts stranded to the bottom of the league.

Sandy are now the only club yet to net a point this season after the club immediately above, Cranfield United, shared the points from a 1-1 home draw against Kempston Rovers Development. Luke Gray was the home marksman against a Rovers reply from Sam Partridge.

Elsewhere Caldecote started their home season in style with a 4-1 victory over Ampthill Town Reserves.

Oscar Smith scored a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Jack Boyd and Andrew Truett against a lone Town reply from Charlie Cullen.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

Crawley Green Reserves now find themselves two points clear at the head of the Division One supported by Wests Citroen league table after they maintained their 100% record with a 9-1 home win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves.

Samuel Halfpenny and Liam Toomey both scored braces and were joined on the scoresheet by Sam Peverall, Aaron Browne, Adam Marsh, Charlie Clayton and Valentine Qoku. The lone Town goal came from Giovanni Moscaritolo.

Still in second are Meltis Albion despite being held to a 2-2 home draw by Queens Park Crescents. Luke Pell and Shaun Gilbert were the Albion scorers against Crescents replies via Filip Otocki and Anish Khinda.

Whilst still 100% for the season and holding down third are Henlow, 3-1 home winners over The 61FC Luton Reserves. Adam Walker, Russell Bull and Paul Wright were the home marksman against a lone 61 reply from Bryan Fraser.

Just goal difference behind in fourth spot are Westoning who won 4-1 at Old Bradwell United Reserves. Taylor Clayton with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by Nick Shirley and James Lovett against a home penalty in reply from Lewis Gray.

Whilst up into the top six are M&DH Clapham Sports who ran out 5-1 home winners over Cople & Bedford SA, Sam Maddix leading the way with a hat-trick and joined on the scoresheet by Liam Bolton and Marko Tobzic to bring up the nap hand.

Over at the Warren a goal from Anthony Sammut just six minutes from time saw Elstow Abbey salvage a point from a 1-1 home draw against Totternhoe Reserves who had led since Carl Ibbetson had shot them in front in the 29th minute.

Whilst after last weekend’s heavy defeat Ickleford had a better day at the office this weekend when sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves, Nico Miceli and Giuseppe D’Anglo netting their goals against home replies via an own goal plus a strike from Michael Bhatti.

Division Two

Top of the table and still 100% for the season are Wixams who ran out 3-0 home winners over second place Atletico Europa. Dan Lawrence, Gaz White and Jonny Cockram netting the goals.

Whilst also winning 3-0 at home were now third third place Potton Town who, with two goals from Chris Baines and a strike from Chris Moore, saw off Cranfield United Reserves.

The highest scorers of the day were Lea Sports PSG who beat Kempston Hammers Sports 4-1. Joe Hennem with a brace joined on the scoresheet by Ryan Darby and Josh Smith against a lone Hammers reply from Kirk McKinley.

Whilst fifth place Flitwick Town Reserves, via goals from Sean O’Donnell and Ryan Short, came up with the only away win of the day when winning 2-1 at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves for whom Justin Muircroft netted.

Elsewhere, Riseley Sports opened their 2016-17 season with a 3-1 home win over Caldecote Reserves. Mitchell Crook, Jack Healy and James Bowen all found the back of the net against a lone reply from Jack Stagg.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup 1st Round

Houghton Athletic were to see their cup dreams end at the first hurdle when, despite three goals from Troy Walker to see them level at 90 minutes at Farley Boys Reserves, they were to lose the resulting penalty shoot-out 4-2.

Division Three

Now leading the way at the head of Division Three are Kempston Athletic who, with a 2-1 home victory over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves, leapfrogged above them in the standings. Nicholas Ememe and Josh St Clair Pieree were the Athletic marksman against a Rovers reply from Gary Russon.

There was also a defeat for third place Wilstead Reserves who lost 3-1 at White Eagles. Jacek Teresxkiewicz, Arkadiusz Boruch and Wojcizch Plizga were the Eagles goalscorers against a lone reply via Ranvia Thirra.

The biggest win of the day went to the now fifth place AFC Dunton who ran out 4-1 home winners over Shefford Town & Campton A. Brandon Bates scored a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Kevin Tingey and Laurence Frederic against a lone Town reply from Scott Fruisciante.

Whilst goal difference above them in fourth spot are Caldecote A who claimed their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory at Renhold United Reserves. Tom Dupey, Gary Allum, Roberto Salvaggio and an own goal outweighed two in reply from Michael France.

Elsewhere, Sandy Albion needed to come from behind to secure a 2-1 home win over Wootton Village. Brad Dennis and Daniel Whitten netting those vital Albion goals after Jay Rogers had given the Village the lead.

Division Four

The new leaders of the Division Four league table are Dinamo Flitwick despite them losing their seasons 100% record when held to a 2-2 home draw by Sandy Reserves. Alex Sommers and Josh Pearson scored the home goals against replies via Recardo Mackay and Liam Brophy.

Losing out on the top spot and now down into third place are CS Rovers who were beaten 3-4 at home by Henlow Reserves, James Campbell netting all four of the visitors goals against a home hat-trick in reply from Lorrell Smith.

Now in second spot and still 100% for the season are Harlington who ran out 7-0 home winners over Stevington Reserves. The lone goal of the opening half was to arrive just 82 seconds into the game via Reginald Miongoti before the floodgates opened in the second period. Ben Whalley claimed a hat-trick, Farrell Whitman a brace and they were joined on the scoresheet by Liam John.

Elsewhere, Clifton now find themselves in fourth spot after winning 3-1 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Dale Houghton, Stuart Kemp and Jose Carles netting the goals against a lone home reply via Nicola Stanchev.