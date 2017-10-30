Six wins in a row for Leighton Town

Leighton Town edged a five-goal thriller against London Colney to make it six wins out of six.

Scott Reynolds’ side sit fifth in the SSML Premier Division, but were twice pegged back at home to Colney before eventually securing a 3-2 win.

Dom Marsala opened the scoring for Leighton

The sides shared a 2-2 draw last season, but heading into the game with five wins behind them, Town were keen to make it six from six, and it took them just eight minutes to open the scoring when Matt Hall’s deep cross from just inside the Colney half was brilliantly headed home by Dom Marsala.

It could have been 2-0 moments later when Lorrell Smith cut back for Carl Tappin but he put it over the bar.

Colney would capitalise on the miss though, equalising three minutes later, beating Tom Wyant from a tight angle.

Visiting goalkeeper Jack Metcalf had a busy afternoon, with Lewis McBridge and Alex Condon both testing him.

But when Marsala and Tappin combined to find Smith on the half hour mark, there was no denying Town as they retook the lead.

Once more though, the Reds were pegged back, with the lead lasting just seven minutes this time as Zach Holding fired in from range to make it 2-2 at the break.

A scuffle broke out between Condon and Joe Longworth shortly before the interval, but both would play big roles in the second period.

First, Condon took just three second half minutes to give Town the lead for a third time as he powerfully headed McBride’s corner home.

And shortly afterwards, Longworth was shown a second yellow card after a heavy challenge on Wyant sparked another scuffle.

Taking on the 10 men now, Town pushed for a fourth to make sure of the result. McBride was unlucky not to have a goal to his name after twice seeing shots blocked by the visiting keeper, while Alex O’Brien was also denied.

Colney thought they had scored an unlikely third equaliser of the game when Ronnie Smurthwaite headed past Wyant, only to have it chalked off as Town saw the game out.

Reynolds’ side have two more home games, against Wembley and London Lions in the FA Vase.