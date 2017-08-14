Smith’s brace gets Leighton Town off to winning start

Lorrel Smith fired a late winner six minutes from time to hand Leighton Town a 2-1 victory over London Tigers on Saturday on the opening weekend of the SSML Premier Division.

Smith’s strike in the 84th minute came after his first half opener, and just four minutes after London Tigers thought they’d done enough to snatch a point when Kledes Ramas equalised for the home side.

Town dominated the first half proceedings, but struggled to get the killer touch and take the lead.

James Towell stung the palms of Tigers keeper Dorzas with a good strike, while Dom Marsala was proving to be Town’s best outlet, zipping a ball across the face of goal without a Town boot to convert it.

But with a minute of the half remaining, Smith managed to get on the end of another Marsala cross, this time poking it home to give Town the lead heading into the second period.

Tigers looked a much better prospect in the second half as Town sat back and allowed the home side to attack, much to manager Scott Reynolds’ dismay.

While Marsala had one chalked off for offside, Town thought they’d squandered two points when Ramas fired across Tom Wyant to equalise with 10 minutes to go.

But just four minutes later, Smith burst in behind the Tigers’ defence to win it for Town, picking up their first victory of the new season.