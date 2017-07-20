Southcott tournament is a hoot after bumper cash investment

A football competition for schoolchildren in Leighton Buzzard hit the back of the net thanks to a welcome donation from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.

The leading local housebuilder handed £500 over to Southcott Owls FC towards the cost of an inter-school football tournament, which was held last weekend.

Established by parents and run by a committee at Southcott Lower School, the football club is open to pupils in Reception through to Year 4 and regularly competes in local league matches and contests.

“The event is a way of raising funds for both the club and the school,” explains Michael Monger, Chairman of Southcott Owls FC and organiser of the competition.

“We strongly believe that every child should be given the chance to get involved with and discover a passion for football, and this is a great opportunity for pupils to do that.

“As a parent, I’m keen for my children to have fun outdoors and be active, and I think that this is something that many others want for their kids.

“If the children discover a love for the game, we encourage them to come along to the club and train with us.

“Not only does playing at the club get the children active, we’re also strong advocates of respect in the game, which helps students with their understanding and tolerance of others.”

The club’s support for youngsters in football goes beyond the players – it also gives refereeing opportunities to local young people.

During the tournament, four local Sports Leaders – two Year 8 pupils from Leighton Middle School and two Year 10 students from Cedars Upper School – gave up their day to referee the matches.

Taylor Wimpey’s donation helped to cover the cost of the medals and cups presented to participants in the tournament.

“On behalf of the club and the school, I would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey.

“Their donation was a huge boost for the club and helped us to promote the importance of grass-roots football.”

Gareth Jacob, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey, added: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to the communities in which we build our new homes, so we were delighted to make this donation to Southcott Owls FC.”

For more information about the club, visit www.clubwebsite.co.uk/southcottowls.