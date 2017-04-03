Sun sets on Leighton Town's winning streak

Leighton Town’s three match winning streak came to an end on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Sun Sports at Bell Close.

Three wins and three clean sheets saw Scott Reynolds’ side sail away from the relegation scrap and into the mid-table battle, so Saturday’s loss hasn’t harmed their cause too much other than bringing them back down to earth.

It was a much-changed side for Leighton, with several missing first teamers, but there was pace and intensity to Leighton’s game in the early few minutes and Aaron McKee made a brilliant delivery from a free kick but Towa Oye just mistimed his header.

Brad Kirkwood was being kept busy in the Leighton net though, twice denying the visitors.

Leighton were getting into good areas but were struggling a little to create chances, Lorrel Smith found himself nearly in on the counter attack but the two Sun Sports Centre-Backs did enough to contain the threat.

The visitors went 1-0 up in the 33rd minute and perhaps unsurprisingly it was from a set piece. Jack Johnson swung in a corner and as the first effort was blocked by Leighton, Gary Wallace lurked with intent as he smashed home the rebound for a tap in.

Sun Sports nearly went 2-0 up as skipper Scott Bonner had a free header that he couldn’t connect with. Leighton then had one last chance as Dom Marsala had a free-kick but Matthew Evans saved well and Sun Sports probably deserved the lead as half-time approached.

Sun Sports were still looking an ever-present threat from set pieces as K. Johnson hit a header only just over after a J. Johnson free kick. Leighton were then unlucky as Marsala played a cutting ball into Smith who couldn’t quite connect as the Reds had a good chance to equalise.

There continued to be chances at both ends, but an offside Marsala attempt would be as close as Leighton would come to snatching a last-gasp point.

Leighton now have five games left to get to the 45 points marker manager Scott Reynolds has set and have two consecutive away games against Wembley and Crawley Green, before three at home.