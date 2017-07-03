Town are targeting trophies next season

Leighton Town have their sights set on silverware this season after agreeing to enter six cup competitions.

As well as the SSML Premier Division, Scott Reynolds’ side will be in the running for six trophies, including the FA Cup and the Bucks Charity Cup.

“We want to be successful,” said the manager. “From the club’s perspective, we’d love to be back in the Southern League.

“In our league, to get there, you have to be the best because there’s only one place for promotion. That’s the target, and whether that’s achievable we will judge week by week.

“We’re playing in six cup competitions this year, so we will be looking to win something this year. We’re looking forward with optimism.”

The club returned to pre-season training last week, and revealed several signings for the forthcoming season, but also announced they were to benefit from a grant to refurbish the main stand at Bell Close.

Reynolds added: “The club have been really successful and we’ve got some additional funding and grants. All of the dressing rooms have been refurbished.

They look first class. We’ve got open ended wardrobes for the players, so many tactics boards - we’ll have the best changing rooms in the league.

“And a second grant should allow us to look at refurbishing or replacing the main stand, the perimeter fencing and some equipment to help the groundsman. Things are looking positive on and off the pitch.”