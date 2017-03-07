Town in the ‘winning habit’ as they climb the table

Leighton Town are in a ‘winning habit’ after climbing to 14th place in SSML Premier Division on Saturday with their second win in three games.

The 1-0 win over Stotfold edged Town ever further from the drop zone - six points now the gap between Leighton and the trap door to Division 1.

“Winning is a habit, and we’re in that groove at the moment,” said manager Scott Reynolds. “We’re not conceding many goals, it’s momentum and confidence.

“It’s a good turnaround - we’re unbeaten in three games, with two wins and a draw taking us up to 14th. I’m really happy with the turnaround.”

Stotfold are also fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table, and made the early running in the game at Bell Close on Saturday.

And the visitors should have taken an early lead when Michael Simpson took aim for the bottom corner but keeper Jack Sillitoe made a brilliant low save to push it past the post.

Sillitoe then outdid himself with a superb triple save to keep the game goal-less - first by punching the ball away and then making a lovely double to deny Stotfold.

The away side thought they had gone 1-0 up early in the second half when skipper Kamal Romain broke and slotted through Sillitoe’s legs but he was offside.

This seemed to put the wind in Stotfold’s sails but again Sillitoe was there to make another double save; Drew Cardine’s shot was first palmed away before Sillitoe then claimed the second shot.

Then the tables began to turn back in Leighton’s favour, Dom Marsala squared it across goal but Vinny Greco couldn’t quite get the contact to put it in the net.

Leighton then went 1-0 up a few minutes later, Lorrel Smith made a lovely run on the far side and squared it to Martin Griggs he nestled his shot in the bottom corner.

Leighton should have made the result a certainly but Smith’s shot came back off the post.

“It was a really professional performance,” Reynolds added. “We defended really well when we were under pressure.”

Town take on Leverstock Green today (Tuesday) at Bell Close, kicking off at 7.45pm.