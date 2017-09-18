Town squander their chances in goal-less draw

Leighton Town were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with St Margaretsbury on Saturday but remain fifth in the SSML Premier Division.

After a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Berkhamsted Town on Tuesday night, Leighton would squander a lot of chances against St Margaretsbury and will see it as an opportunity missed rather than another point earned. However, with just one defeat in eight, Town are heading in the right direction.

In truth, Leighton should have had the game wrapped up inside the opening half an hour, such was their dominance. Alex O’Brien, a goal-scorer against Berko, was once again at the heart of much of Leighton’s best football and he and skipper Dom Marsala created an array of opportunities that both Kai Ashley and Lorrel Smith failed to convert.

After ten minutes excellent closing down by Carl Tappin and O’Brien allowed the latter to release Smith who intelligently squared the ball to Ashley.

With the goal at his mercy the young wide man hesitated, allowing man of the match Stevenson to block and prevent Town taking a deserved lead.

St Margaretsbury also had their own periods of domination during the first half and Leighton had to defend well on a number of occasions with Hatch, Guiney, Murphy and talented young keeper Tom Wyant particularly impressive.

The second half was an even affair and both sides had chances to steal all the points. Wyant was forced into action again as he once again demonstrated his agility by tipping over a dangerous header from Mitchell, following a St Margaretsbury corner.

The young keeper is getting stronger and more assured with each game and the injured Bradley Kirkwood has certainly got competition to win back his place as he continues to recover from a nasty ankle injury.

With Leighton short of ideas and inspiration as the half progressed, Hatch was moved into the attack and this switch sparked Town into life.

With 10 minutes to go, his header was superbly saved by the alert Seymour in the St Margaretsbury goal, after excellent interplay between young midfielders Tappin and Pursey.

Another great chance came Leighto’s way late i nthe day, when a well worked move saw Pursey release Smith who chose to shoot wildly over the bar when a square ball to O’Brien would have left the midfielder with the simplest of opportunities to convert.

Leighton’s last chance to steal all three points came in the 90thminute as Seymour in the home team goal made a superb save with his legs to deny Tappin.

Next up for the Reds is their FA Vase clash against local rivals Leverstock Green at Bell Close on Saturday September 23 - kick off at 3pm.