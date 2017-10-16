Town string together wins to climb to fourth

Leighton Town are up to fourth in SSML Premier Division after making it three leauge wins in a row on Saturday, beating Tring Athletic 4-2.

Following their excellent midweek 2-1 win over Hoddesdon, Scott Reynolds’ side were looking to extend their fine run of form, which has seen them win five of their last six outings in all competitions.

But they had to come from behind against Tring, who took a surprise lead early on. James Hatch equalised after 25 minutes but Leighton would go in at the break trailing after some poor defending gifted Tring the lead once more.

They had to wait until midway through the second half to draw level again though, when Lewis McBride cut through the Tring defence after some clever work by Dom Marsala and drove a low shot into the bottom corner.

Lorrell Smith, who missed the midweek win, came off the bench to fire Town ahead with 20 minutes to go, after rounding the keeper.

Smith would turn out to be the game changer for Leighton as he played a key role in the fourth too. Sprinting into the box, he was tugged back by a Tring defender, leaving the referee no choice but to award the spot kick.

Marsala made no mistakes in firing Town 4-2 ahead with 12 mintues to go, holding on to claim victory while moving into the top four in Premier Division.

The face Burnham in the FA Vase this Saturday.