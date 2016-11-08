Unlucky Town suffer defeat to high-flying Berkhamstead

Leighton Town hit the bar twice and had two more efforts cleared off the line as they left Berkhamstead on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat.

Town felt the scoreline flattered the home side, who went second in the table as a result of the win, while Leighton suffered their eighth defeat of the season which leaves them 19th in the SSML Premier Division with 10 points.

Berkhamstead started brightly and were on the attack from the off, an Ashton Campbell corner cross had to be cleared away for a corner which was eventually cleared.

His namesake Marcus Campbell had Leighton’s first opportunity of the afternoon soon after with a long ranged effort, although it never looked like flying into the top corner; it wasn’t far over.

However, Leighton’s next chance was the best of the game so far. Martin Griggs’ shot forced a corner, and from Lewis McBride’s delivery, skipper Mark Smith’s header was cleared off the line.

The hosts though would take the lead five minutes before the interval when Matt Bateman squared to Dan Jones who made no mistakes in giving Berko opener.

It was perhaps harsh on, Leighton who just about edged the first half, but things went from bad to worse for the visitors as the hosts went 2-0 up very early in the second half from Bateman. The former Town man got the ball inside the area and had time and space to turn and slot it past Jack Sillitoe.

Griggs was left wondering what he needed to do to score when he saw shots thump the crossbar not once but twice in quick succession. Leighton had yet another chance cleared off the line, Maisiri took the corner it reached Condon who headed downwards but his chance was cleared off the line.

A.Campbell was still causing problems for Leighton’s back line though, when he was through on goal again he did everything right but score as he skewed his shot well over. He was presented with the same chance a few moments later and this time he didn’t miss slotting past Sillitoe to make it 3-0 and wrapping the game up.

Leighton are on the road again this Saturday as they take on Oxhey Jets.