Great Brikchill's luckless season continues after draw

Great Brickhill were on course for their first win of the season before rain fell against Thame Town.

Still without a win in Home Counties Division 2, three wickets apiece from Mohamed Razzan Anver and Marcus Critchley had the visitors reduced for just 203.

The run chase appeared to be on course too, with Ruben Clinton hitting 64 at the top of the order.

But despite being on course at 144-1 after 28 overs, rain scuppered their chances of victory.