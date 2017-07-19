Kettleborough hits ton but Beds slip to Lincs loss

A century for Southill’s James Kettleborough wasn’t enough to stop Bedfordshire sliding to defeat against Lincolnshire earlier this week.

Beds opted to bat first at Bedford School but were all out for 183. Lincs then posted a hefty 419-6 in 40 overs, Monty Panesar and Tom Brett taking two wickets each.

The hosts batted better second time around with two century partnerships – opener Alex Howgego eventually fell for 98 while Kettleborough was unbeaten on 130 when the innings closed on 387.

Lincolnshire polished off the required runs to win by seven wickets, leaving them top of the Unicorns Championship Eastern Division and Bedfordshire rock bottom.