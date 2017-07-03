Leaders Leighton beaten by bottom club Oxford

Table topping Leighton Buzzard Town slipped to a shock four wicket defeat at the hand of bottom placed Oxford 2nds.

Town batted first and were soon reeling as they lost their first four wickets with just 25 runs on the board. Dan Scott and Dave Roberts (24) set about repairing the damage as they put on over 50 for the fifth wicket taking the score past 100.

At the fall of Roberts, Scott was they joined at the crease by Captain Jack Kempster (30) and the pair put on another good partnership to push the score over 200.

A few boundaries late on in the innings from Dan Scott, who anchored the innings with an excellent 65 not out, moved the score along to a competitive 235, one that Town were confident of defending at the break.

Oxford's reply also got off to a shaky start with both of Towns opening bowlers striking early to reduce the visitors to 20 for 2. But then Town were frustrated and found wickets difficult to come by as the visitors took the score past 100.

With the score 150-5, Oxford’s overseas player Reilly came to the wicket and took the attack to the Leighton bowlers, taking the score to 236 with three overs remaining.

Dan Scott was the pick of bowlers picking up 2-34 with his left arm spin.

The result meant Town have dropped to third in the table but the will be looking to bounce back next week when they host Oxford and Bletchingdon Nondescripts.