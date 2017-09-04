Leighton leave it too late to bounce back to the top flight

Leighton Buzzard left themselves too much to do on the final day of the cricket season and missed out on promotion back to the top flight, despite beating Oxford 2nds.

Knowing they would need help from relegated Great & Little Tew to take points off Challow & Childrey heading into last fixture of the campaign, Leighton first had to do the business themselves when they travelled to Oxford.

Skipper Jack Kempster would round out his season in style, picking up 4-25 as the home side failed to really get going.

Opener Andrew Russell was the only man to make an impact at the sharp end, scoring 40 of Oxford’s eventual 166, though there was a lower order cameo from Kasim Nawaz, who fired 39 in the number nine slot.

Lee Selfe, Dan Scott and Antony Francis all picked up two wickets apiece for the visitors.

The chase would be routine for the visitors too. Despite losing opener James Raine for 19 after an partnership of 51 for the first wicket, Phil Whatmore (39) and Greg Proudfoot (54) put in the lion-share of the leg work to drag the scoreboard with them.

Mark Burfoot and Dan Scott reached 20 - with the latter scoring the winning runs to take Leighton over the winning line five wickets down.

While Leighton held up their end of the bargain though, it wasn’t to be as Challow made even lighter work of Great & Little Tew 2nds, thrashing them by eight wickets to secure the final promotion spot back to Division 1.